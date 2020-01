On the morning of November 14, 2019, Farmville Police Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin heroically saved a local woman by pulling her from a burning vehicle. On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, these officers will finally get to meet the woman whose life they saved.

The event will take place at the Farmville Train Station, 510 West Third Street, Farmville, Virginia, at 11:00 a.m. The media is welcome to attend.

Those planning to attend the event are asked to arrive by 10:00 a.m.