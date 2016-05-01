PSR Asks For Volunteer Drivers

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging is asking for volunteers to help get senior citizens to their medical appointments and other business. A statement from spokesperson Jordan Miles the Third says that the organization is expecting to take delivery of its new transport van later this year. You can drive their vehicle and even pick the days you want to volunteer. In the end, Miles says the opportunity will leave you with a lasting friendship to the person you’re helping. If you’re interested, call 434-767-5588.