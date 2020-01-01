Hampden-Sydney Athletes Collect Coats for Prince Edward Students

In an effort to keep Prince Edward County students warm, the Hampden-Sydney College Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is hosting a clothing drive for coats and other winter gear.

SAAC is comprised of student representatives from nine of Hampden-Sydney’s varsity sports teams. The group is collecting coats, hats, scarves, mittens, socks, and other clothing items for children in Prince Edward County. These items can be of any size, but must be clean and gently-used. SAAC is currently accepting donations and will do so through the end of February.

Betsy Leonard, Director of TigeRec and Head Swim Coach at Hampden-Sydney, reported that SAAC has collected and delivered 78 coats and 34 additional warm clothing items to local children. Regarding this year’s drive, she stated, “This has been an extremely successful year for the annual coat drive and we are thrilled that we have been able to provide so many coats just in time for the upcoming cold temperatures!” Leonard also thanked community members for their generosity and eagerness to help.

Prince Edward County Public Schools Community Engagement Liaison, Jenn Kinne, shared “We are super grateful for community partners like Betsy and her SAAC. They see a need in the community and are always willing to lend a helping hand.”