PSR Partners with Alzheimer’s Association

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring more awareness to the community about this debilitating disease. Linda Brown-Burton, regional program outreach coordinator for the association, offered an informative presentation to PSR clients and staff in Amelia County on Thursday, Jan. 23. “Currently in the United States, there are 5.8 million Americans who suffer with Alzheimer’s Disease,” said PSR Director Nutrition and Transportation Director Thomas Jordan Miles III. “This partnership will allow us to bring more resources to our clients and their families and skills for our staff.” PSR plans on hosting Brown-Burton at Friendship Cafes across the community. For more information, call PSR at 434-767-5588.