Two NC Residents Arrested For Drone Contraband Case At Buckingham County Jail

And on the crime beat, Virginia State Police have charged two people from North Carolina for attempting to distribute drugs and contraband into the Buckingham Correctional Center. A statement from VSP says, on August 25th, state police were requested to look into a drone that was discovered and confiscated alongside an entrance to the facility. The drone had a package attached to it. Further investigation revealed the package contained a cell phone, marijuana and the drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy or molly.

Now, 34 year-old Charlie Stevenson, of Durham, North Carolina, and 36 year-old Deidra Robbins-Leary, of Charlotte, North Carolina, have been charged in the case. The statement does not say how the investigation led to this couple.

