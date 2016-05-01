PECPS Sending Spelling Bee Winner To Regional Competition

Prince Edward County Public Schools are preparing to Send a Spelling Bee Winner to the Regional competition. Prince Edward County Elementary School student, Natasha Carricato, is heading to the Spelling Bee Regionals! Students in Prince Edward County begin the spelling bee journey in the classroom, move on to grade level and then to the district competition. Natasha mastered each level and is now on her way to Richmond on March 21th for the 45th annual Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee. This is quite an honor as central Virginia’s spelling competition for elementary and middle school students in grades four through eight.