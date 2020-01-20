PECHS Students Win Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry Contest

Three students from PECHS were recently named winners of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry Contest.

The MLK Poetry Contest is sponsored by the Moton Museum, the Longwood Center for Visual Arts, and the Longwood University Office of Multicultural Affairs. Students from Mrs. Overstreet’s class were invited to submit pieces, which were then judged by a committee. Local author Rita Odom Mosley joined sponsors as a guest judge for the contest.

Ben Edwards’s “Dedication,” Natasha Martin’s “Freedom Day,” and Sierra Motley’s “Martin Luther King, Jr.” received 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, respectively. PECPS is proud of these winners, as well as all students who submitted, for sharing their work with the community.