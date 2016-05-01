Farmville Chamber Announces 2019 Award Winners

We are thrilled to announce the 2019 Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Award Winners.

🌟Non-Profit of the Year: Piedmont Area Veterans Council and Community Resources

🌟Citizen of the Year: Jennifer Cox

🌟Member of the Year: Greg Cole & David Whitus from The Woodland Inc.

🌟Business of the Year: Letterpress Communications

🌟New Business of the Year: North Street Press Club

🌟Looking Our Best for the Year: The Weyanoke

🌟Lifetime Achievement Award: Jacquelyn Reid

🌟Establishment of the Ken Copeland Scholarship, sending two budding community leaders to Leadership Farmville each session.

Grab your tickets here and come support these amazing businesses and community leaders as they accept their awards and celebrate.