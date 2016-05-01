WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PARTNERS WITH KAY YOW CANCER FUND, OFFERS FREE ADMISSION SATURDAY

Longwood fans can receive free admission and support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund during Saturday’s women’s basketball home game against UNC Asheville. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game in support of the cause.



The Lancers are raising funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund with a “Pink Out! Play for K!” game against the Bulldogs that will allow fans one free ticket to the game for a donation to the cause made at the game. Donations can be made on-site at the setup adjacent to Willett Hall’s CenturyLink Ticket Office.



Fans can also support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund by pledging for every assist Longwood records in the game against UNC Asheville, by clicking here.



Donations can be made by cash or check and will go directly to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Coach Kay Yow was one of only six Division I women’s basketball head coaches to achieve 700 career victories while guiding her programs to 20 NCAA Tournaments, 11 trips to the Sweet 16, and the Final Four in 1998. Coach Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and passed away in 2009 after a 22-year battle with the disease.



The vision of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is to be the premier non-profit organization dedicated to supporting ways of fighting cancer affecting women and offering support through giving strength, courage, and hope.



Tipoff for Longwood’s “Pink Out! Play 4 Kay” game is set for 3 p.m., and gates to Willett Hall will open at 2 p.m. The Lancers hope to end a stretch of three consecutive losses and rebound with a win against the Bulldogs on Jerome Kersey Court.





