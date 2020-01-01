Eagle-Majority in Longwood Honor Band

Students from Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) earned positions in the Longwood University Honor Band.

Band students participate in Longwood Honor Band per the recommendation of their director. The Band is an ensemble consisting of top performers from multiple local counties. Students are tested on their playing abilities and receive appropriate chair placements. As usual, students from Prince Edward held the majority of the chairs.

Participating students included Norma Uriarte, 3rd Chair flute; Abigail Swanson, 1st Chair clarinet; Rebekah Godfrey, 5th Chair clarinet; Hannah Roldan, 1st Chair alto sax; Jordan McDougald, 1st Chair trumpet; Benedict Edwards, 1st Chair baritone; Ronny Carricato III, 1st Chair tuba; and Gabriel Dudley, snare and percussion.