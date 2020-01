A best-selling author and expert on the opioid epidemic is scheduled to speak at Longwood University. Beth Macy wrote a book called Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America. The book hit the New York Times list of 100 Notable Books of 2018. Macy, who was also an award-winning reporter for the Roanoke Times, will speak tonight at 7pm in the Soza Ballroom of the Upchurch University Center. The speech is free and open to the public.