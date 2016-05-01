PECPS Annual Organizational Meeting Held

The Prince Edward County School Board held its annual organizational meeting last Wednesday, January 15, and voted on position holders for the upcoming year. In the meeting’s first vote, Dr. James C. Dumminger (Farmville) nominated Mrs. Beulah Womack (Hampden) for Chair. No other members were nominated, and Womack will remain Chair.

Dr. Peter Gur (Farmville) then nominated Dumminger for Vice Chair while Dr. Timothy W. Corbett, Sr. (Leigh) nominated incumbent Vice Chair, Mrs. Lucy Carson (Buffalo). Carson will continue serving as Vice Chair, with all but one member voting for her.

Members elected Janet McConville as School Board Clerk and Charles Hendricksen to Deputy Clerk. Both candidates were unopposed.

In addition to voting, School Board members recognized faculty and students’ achievements, reviewed the 2020 calendar and program of study, assigned members to committees, and received updates on the county’s strategic plan.