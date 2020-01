At 11:31 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 19), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County. A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling south on Route 15 ran off the left side of the road less than a mile north of Route 630 and struck a tree. The driver, Lindsey M. McCraw, 29, of Meherrin, VA was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.