Rewards Offered For Farmville Shooting Arrests

Law enforcement in Prince Edward County are asking for some help from the public in solving a couple of shooting cases. A statement from the town of Farmville says two shootings have occurred within a few weeks of each other. It’s believed the cases ARE related. First, on December 16th at about 9:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired from multiple guns at the Days Inn at 2015 South Main Street. One person was grazed by a bullet and three cars were damaged by gunfire. The second shooting took place on January 12th just after 9pm when multiple shots were fired at the McDonalds at 306 South Main in Farmville. Nobody was injured, but two cars were damaged. Suspects from these incidents are described as black males who appear to be between the ages of 18-30. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of persons responsible for both incidents, for a total reward of $5,000. ANyone with inforamtion is being urged to call 888-ATF-TIPS or locally, 434-392-9259. You can also submit anonymous tips online by going to www.reportit.com or email ATFtips@atf.gov.