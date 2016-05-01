PECHS Eagles Soar at All-District Band Auditions

At this week’s All-District Band auditions, students from Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) were selected for the top performance ensembles, received accolades for performances of individual instruments, and qualified for All-State Band auditions.

All-District Band is comprised exclusively of the top-scoring musicians from the district. All PECHS students who were accepted to All-District Band were ranked within the top 10 performers of their instruments for the district, and three students qualified for All-State Band Auditions, to be held at James Madison University (JMU) on February 22, 2020. Earning a spot in the All-State Band ensemble is the highest honor achievable for a high school band student.

The 2020 All-District Band results are as follows: Hannah Roldan, eligible for All-State Band audition and 1st Chair Symphonic, alto sax; Ronny Carricato III, 3rd Chair Symphonic, tuba; Abigail Swanson, eligible for All-State Band audition and 3rd Chair Symphonic, clarinet; Jordan McDougald, eligible for All-State Band audition and 4th Chair Symphonic, trumpet; Rebekah Godfrey, 6th Chair Symphonic, clarinet; Gabby Roldan, 1st Chair Junior Band, trumpet; and Thomas Hamilton, 11th Chair Junior Band, flute. Congratulations to these remarkable students!