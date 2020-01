The Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors have elected their leaders for the next year. 301 Leigh DIstrict SUpervisor Jerry Townsend was elected as the chair for 2020, while 601 Prospect District Supervisor J. David Emert was elected vice chair. A rotation was set up for further years, so it’s expected Emert will take the chair position in 2021, while 401 Hampden District Supervisor Odessa Pride will be vice chair next year.