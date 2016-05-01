VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL FIRE IN APPOMATTOX COUNTY

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in Appomattox County.

At 3:36 a.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020), the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a fire at a residence in the 18,500 block of Richmond Highway in Pamplin. There were two adults and two children in the house at the time of the fire. An adult female and an 11-month-old female were able to escape the house and were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The other two residents, Bradley L. Kidd Jr., 24, of Pamplin, Va., and an 11-month-old female, were located inside the residence. Their remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.