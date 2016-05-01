Homicide Investigation Near Kenbridge

A homicide investigation is underway in Lunenburg County. A statement from Virginia State Polcie says sheriff’s deputies responded on Wednesday after a citizen reported a body on Moores Ordinary Street in Kenbridge. The remains were taken to Richmond for an autopsy. The body has been tentatively ID’d as 19 year-old Antonio Rich, of Kenbridge. The statement says the inevstigation is ongoing and no further information is known at this time. Anyone with information on the victikm or the case itself is urged to call 434-352-7128 or #77 from any cell phone.