Buckingham County Looks To Build New Rubbish Site

The Buckingham Solid Waste firm is now looking for new bids to build a new rubbish collection site. The new location will eventually replace the old site on Gravel Hill north of Dillwyn, according to Solid Waste Supervisor Lyn Hill. Plans call for the new site to be located just across from where the old site. Hill said the county must put a stop to all of the illegal dumping that’s going on there. Likewise, many people, he says, come from outside Buckingham County to use that site, which they shouldn’t be doing. Adding to the problem, Hill says a lot of Buckingham COunty’s own residents have not paid for their sticker, but continue to use the site.