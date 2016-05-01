FARMVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE MULTIPLE SHOTS FIRED AT LOCAL BUSINESS

Farmville, Va. – At approximately 9:12 p.m., on January 12, 2020, Farmville Police responded to 308 South Main Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple gun shots had been fired in the McDonald’s parking lot with two parked vehicles being struck. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Witnesses on scene reported the incident involved several black males that were observed running South on Main Street.

While canvasing the area for evidence, Javon Brooks, age 19, of Farmville, was found hiding in a wooded area just off Putney Street and was in the possession of a handgun. Brooks was detained and later charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Brooks is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

Assisting in the investigation were officers from Longwood University Police Department, Hampden Sydney College Police Department, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.

The Farmville Police Department is continuing their investigation at this time. Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Farmville Police Department immediately at 434-392-9259.