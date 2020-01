In Mecklenburg County, Virginia State Police are searching for a wanted sex offender. A statement from VSP says 32 year-old Patrick Benjamin Mitchell is wanted for two counts of failing to register as a sex offender. Mitchell is black, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is known to frequent the South Hill area and has previously lived off Quail Hollow Road near the Town of La Crosse.