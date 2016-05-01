No Murder Charge Filed Against Boyfriend Of Lunenburg County Death Victim

We have new information on a New Year’s Even homicide in Lunenburg County, where authorities say they’ve arrested the boyfriend of the woman who was killed. Lunenburg deputies were called to a home at 1625 Lunenburg County Road and found Marjureka White-Jennings dead inside. Now, 28 year-old Thomas Mantez, described as her boyfriend, has been arrested for battery or assault of a family member. As of this morning, though, Mantez had not been charged with murder. White-Jenning’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Richmond for an autopsy, which the results are not yet back.