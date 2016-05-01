Meherrin Man Rescued From Capsized Boat

Local emergency responders helped to rescue a man from a capsized boat in Prince Edward County. Two men were reportedly on a private pond on property in the 2000 block of Rice Creek Road last Thursday. At some point while they were fishing, the boat flipped due to a gust of wind, according to a statement from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department. One man was able to swim to shore and call for help, but that took almost an hour. The second man was not able to get to safety and was suffering from hypothermia, but is recovering now.