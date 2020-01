A man convicted for the killing of a Pamplin woman has receiveda prison term of 40 years. Megan Metzger was murdered in July of 2018. 22 year-old David Newton, of Stafford, was sentenced late last week in Spotsylvania County. He pleaded guilty in the case and avoided a jury trial. A co-defendant, 27 year-old Robert Keating, also of Stafford, reportedly mistakenly thoguht Metzger was a police informant. When he told Newton, Newton then shot the woman in the basement of her home.