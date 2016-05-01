Rabies Clinic In Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County Animal Control will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department at 108 S. Boundary Road, Hampden-Sydney, Virginia 23943. A veterinarian from Ridge Animal Hospital will be on site offering rabies vaccinations for dogs at the cost of $8 per dog (checks and cash accepted). The clinic is open to the public and citizens do not have to be Prince Edward County residents to receive rabies vaccinations for their dog.

A representative of the Prince Edward County Treasurer’s Office will also be on site to enable citizens to purchase 2020 county dog tags (licenses).

All dogs in Prince Edward County that are four months of age and older must have a current rabies vaccination and a county dog license. A new dog license must be purchased for each dog by January 31st of each year. For kennel licenses, one rabies certificate will be required for each individual dog tag.

To purchase a license for your dog, you must present a copy of your current rabies vaccination to the County’s Treasurer’s Office in person on the day of the event, or at another time before January 31, 2020. The Treasurer’s Office is located on the 2nd floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse.

For additional information about rabies vaccinations, please contact Prince Edward County Animal Control at 434-223-7310. For more information about county dog licenses, please call the Treasurer’s Office at 434-392-3454.