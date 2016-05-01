Fundraisers For Amish Family Dealing With Tragedy

A gofundme page is still up and running to collect dfonations for a local Amish family struck with tragedy. On December 20th, John Yoder and his wife and four children were traveling in a buggy that was struck from behind on Route 60 near High School Road. Sylvia Yoder died as a result of the crash and all four children were seriously injured. The children were able to get out of the hospital just in time to spend Christmas with their family, but they still have a long road to recovery. Wise Ridge Country Store in Dillwyn and Pine View Bulk Food and Deli in Farmville are also accepting donations for the family.