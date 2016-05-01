Three Injured in Crash Near Oakville

We begin with the latest on a crash that injured three people in Appolmattox County Friday night. It happened just before midnight in the 8900 block of Oaklville Road, near Route 664, a few miles north of Oaklville. Virginia State Police say the driver of a 212 Jee Wrangler lost control and flipped the vehicle at least twice after crossing the center line. The driver was identified as Chad Whiteman, but his hometown was unknown. Whiteman and two passengers were all taken to a hospital, but are expected to recover.