With increased traffic volumes on Virginia’s roadways anticipated for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to increase their attention to safe driving. Since Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, through midnight Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2019, nine people lost their lives in six traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways. The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel.