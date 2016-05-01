VSP CHARGES PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY TEEN FOLLOWING BUCKINGHAM COUNTY PURSUIT

A 17-year-old Prince Edward County male faces multiple charges following a pursuit in Buckingham County. The male is currently being held at Piedmont Regional Juvenile Center in Farmville.

At approximately 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2019, Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Campbell stopped a 2003 Toyota Avalon for speeding. The vehicle was traveling at 51 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on Route 60 in Buckingham County. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate the traffic stop and the Toyota pulled over to the side of Route 60. But as the trooper approached the vehicle on foot, it sped away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated, during which the suspect vehicle began driving the wrong way on Route 60 before running off the road and crashing near Route 15.

The driver, a 17-year-old Prince Edward County male, was transported to Southside Hospital and then to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries sustained in the crash.

State police charged the male with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of grand larceny, two counts of theft of a firearm, petit larceny, two counts of reckless driving, driving the wrong way, resisting arrest, driving without a license and for not wearing a seatbelt.

The two stolen firearms were recovered from inside the crashed vehicle. State police also determined the Toyota had been stolen in Prince Edward County. The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are pending.