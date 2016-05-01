One Person Killed In Truck vs. Buggy Crash Near Buckingham HS

We begin in buckingham County, where Virginia State Polcie say a crash involving a horse drawn buggy has left one person dead. It happened on Friday just before 4pm on James ANderson Highway, just west of Buckingham County High School. A statement from VSP Spokesperson COrinne Geller says the buggy was headed east on the highway when it was struck from the rear by an eastbound pickup. The buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective badge. The driver of the Chevy Silverado, 67 year-old George Lee, of Buckingham was not injured. However, there were six people in the enclosed buggy being pulled by two horses. 36 year-old John Yoder was thrown from the drivers’ seat, but survived. His wife, 31 year-old Sylvia Yoder, died of her injuries. Four children are also recovering at an area hospital.