PECHS Baseball Stand Out Signs Letter of Intent

We recently celebrated with Isaih Dailey, Varsity Baseball player at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS). Isaih Dailey signed his letter of intent to play Division I Baseball at Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Family, friends, coaches and teammates joined Isaih in the PECPS high school library as he signed his commitment letter during a small ceremony. As a student-athlete, Isaih plans to major in computer science at VMI. We are Eagle Proud of Isaih and can’t wait to see what the future brings for him.