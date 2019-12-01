National Cocoa Day Celebrated at PECPS

Friday, December 13th was National Cocoa Day. Teachers and Staff at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) were surprised with Hot Cocoa Bars set up all over campus. Employees were able to create their own hot cocoa masterpieces with ingredients like caramel, candy canes, whip cream, marshmallows and more. Funding for this incentive came from a generous grant provided by the Prince Edward County United Way. The PECPS Food Service Department played an intrical part in setting up these appreciation stations all over campus.

Pictured is David Parker and Cliff Wilkerson in the PECPS maintenance department.