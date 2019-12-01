Eagles Read 220 Books in 2 Hours

Prince Edward County Elementary School students recently enjoyed a Holiday AR Night.

AR, Accelerated Reader, is a program we use for monitoring the practice of reading. It offers a little fun competition between students who are able to take quizzes and receive points and prizes based on quiz scores. During AR night, families are encouraged to wear pajamas, bring blankets and get cozy with a few books. Over 100 people attended this year. Snacks were provided and holiday themed books were set out for families to enjoy. This year’s Holiday AR Night boasted a whopping 220 books read! Reading is certainly the goal at this event, but the bonus of bringing families together for an evening of engagement is definitely a positive side effect!

Pictured is second grader Noah Blakely reading to his mother, Lyndsie Blakely.