The Town of Farmville has adopted a new noise ordinance. The Farmville Herald reports the measure passed at the December 11th town meeting. After a complaint was received by the town a few months ago, work began on creating a new ordinance. The complaint was about ongoing DJ music on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings. The new ordinance now defines what is loud and disturbing and says such music cannot be played in the town limits between the hours of 11pm and 7am.