Farmville Chamber of Commerce November Membership meeting

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Mayor Whitus and Interim Town Manager Scott Davis to their November monthly meeting. The Chamber is not holding a December membership meeting. We will resume our monthly meetings on January 13, 2020 at 11:45AM at the Community Center at The Woodland. The featured speaker in January will be Tom Angelo of Centra Southside Community Hospital with a Sponsor Spotlight by Benchmark Community Bank.

Pictured L-R:Mayor David Whitus, Chamber Executive Director Joy Stump, Dr. Scott Davis, Chamber Board Chairman Chris Brochon, and Longwood President Taylor Reveley

