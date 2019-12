Lunenburg County authorities are investigating the disturbing killing of the former baseball coach at Central High School. Reginald Dunnavant was found dead inside his home at 4087 Poorhouse Road in Victoria this past Saturday. It appeared Dunnavant had been dead for several days and foul play is suspected. Meanwhile, Dunnavent’s son Edward, was arrested and is being held for concealment of a dead body and first degree murder. No other details about the case are known at this time.