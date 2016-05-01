PSR Volunteers, Community Leaders Pack 500 Bags For Seniors

More than 30 volunteers, advocates, students, and community leaders helped Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) on Dec. 12 pack more than 500 bags filled with toiletries and household staples for older adults in the region just in time for Christmas. This is the fourth year PSR has participated in Subaru’s Share the Love Event. Students and staff from Buckingham County High School volunteered to help pack bags, along with employees of New Century Hospice and members of Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, along with other community volunteers.