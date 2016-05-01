FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEARS HOLIDAY

Due to the Christmas and New Years schedule for the Town of Farmville, there will be changes to the residential and business garbage and recycling schedules.
Monday, Dec. 23rd Mondays residential and business garbage and cardboard routes
Tuesday, Dec. 24th Holiday – no collection
Wednesday, Dec. 25th Holiday – no collection
Thursday, Dec. 26th Tuesdays residential route
Misc. and residential cardboard call-ins
Business recycling
Friday, Dec. 27th Wednesdays residential route
Business garbage and cardboard
Monday, Dec. 30th Mondays residential and business garbage and cardboard routes
Tuesday, Dec. 31st Holiday – no collection
Wednesday, Jan. 1st Holiday – no collection
Thursday, Jan. 2nd Tuesdays residential route
Misc. and residential cardboard call-ins
Business recycling
Residential curbside recycling
Friday, Jan. 3rd Wednesdays residential route
Business garbage and cardboard
*Loose leaf collection will stop on December 23 and resume on January 2
The Farmville Public Works wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!