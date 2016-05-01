FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEARS HOLIDAY

Due to the Christmas and New Years schedule for the Town of Farmville, there will be changes to the residential and business garbage and recycling schedules.

Monday, Dec. 23rd Mondays residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, Dec. 24th Holiday – no collection

Wednesday, Dec. 25th Holiday – no collection

Thursday, Dec. 26th Tuesdays residential route

Misc. and residential cardboard call-ins

Business recycling

Friday, Dec. 27th Wednesdays residential route

Business garbage and cardboard

Monday, Dec. 30th Mondays residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, Dec. 31st Holiday – no collection

Wednesday, Jan. 1st Holiday – no collection

Thursday, Jan. 2nd Tuesdays residential route

Misc. and residential cardboard call-ins

Business recycling

Residential curbside recycling

Friday, Jan. 3rd Wednesdays residential route

Business garbage and cardboard

*Loose leaf collection will stop on December 23 and resume on January 2

The Farmville Public Works wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!