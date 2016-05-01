FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEARS HOLIDAY

Due to the Christmas and New Years schedule for the Town of Farmville, there will be changes to the residential and business garbage and recycling schedules. 

Monday, Dec. 23rd            Mondays residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, Dec. 24th            Holiday – no collection    

Wednesday, Dec. 25th       Holiday – no collection                

Thursday, Dec. 26th           Tuesdays residential route

                                          Misc. and residential cardboard call-ins

                                          Business recycling

Friday, Dec. 27th               Wednesdays residential route     

                                          Business garbage and cardboard

Monday, Dec. 30th            Mondays residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, Dec. 31st            Holiday – no collection

Wednesday, Jan. 1st          Holiday – no collection    

Thursday, Jan. 2nd             Tuesdays residential route

                                          Misc. and residential cardboard call-ins

                                          Business recycling

                                          Residential curbside recycling     

Friday, Jan. 3rd                  Wednesdays residential route

                                          Business garbage and cardboard

*Loose leaf collection will stop on December 23 and resume on January 2

The Farmville Public Works wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

