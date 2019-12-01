Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center Historic Cabin Decorating Contest Winners

Holiday Lake 4H Educational Center welcomed the general public to Christmas Open House on Friday, December 6th from 4-7 PM to enjoy games, hayrides, campfire and view the Center and our historic cabins decorated in lights for competition. Our 30th Annual Christmas Camp followed the Open House. Cabins were decorated by Appomattox, Brunswick, Campbell, Fluvanna, Lynchburg, and Nottoway 4H Extension Offices, Coleman Farm Supply of Appomattox, Hix Hideout of Appomattox, Bland Reid Funeral Home of Farmville, and Foxfire Farm of Scottsville. The winner of the 4H Extension Office cabin was Fluvanna and the business cabin winner was Coleman Farm Supply of Appomattox, each winning a 4H Summer Camp Scholarship.

