The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people for the recent attempted burglary of Rebel Sporting Goods in Keysville. A third suspect is still outstanding. Reports indicate the store had been burglarized twice in consecutive days in late-November. 19 year-old CHristopher Johnson, of Farmville, was arrested, along with 21 year-old Selina Robert, of Cumberland. ALso, 20 year-old Treyanna Randolph, of Farmville and 25 year-old Xavion Kemp, of Rice were implicated.