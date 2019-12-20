Wahrman Recognized for Service

The Prince Edward County Board of Education recognized former Director of Finance, Cindy S. Wahrman, during the December 4th School Board Meeting. Wahrman served the school district of Prince Edward County from December 15, 1994 until her retirement on June 30, 2019 with distinction and dedication. While serving in the position as Clerk of the Board/Payroll, on many occasions she was called upon to assist in areas outside of her job description. Cindy S. Wahrman was appointed as Director of Finance on July 2, 2007 in which she worked tirelessly demonstrating her knowledge, expertise, dedication, and integrity in that position and her professionalism, knowledge, and work ethic kept the system financially solvent. The Prince Edward Board of Education expressed its appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Cindy S. Wahrman for her many years of service in recognition of her selflessness, dedication, and concern for the financial well-being of the school district. The School Board recognized Wahrman with a resolution and plaque. We are so thankful to Cindy S. Wahrman for her Years of Outstanding Service to Prince Edward County Public Schools.