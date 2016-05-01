PRINCE EDWARD BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING TO CONSIDER A SECOND AMENDMENT RESOLUTION

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Prince Edward County High School Auditorium, 1482 Zion Hill Road, Farmville, VA.

The Board will receive citizen input and consider a resolution regarding declaring Prince Edward County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The meeting is open to the public; however, only citizens and taxpayers of Prince Edward County will have the opportunity to provide input. This is the only item on the agenda for this special meeting and no other items will be discussed at this time.

A Second Amendment Resolution will not be considered or discussed at the Board’s regular monthly meeting on December 10. For additional information, please contact the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.