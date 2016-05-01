Masterpiece Murals Now On Snowplows

For the second year in a row, Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) partnered with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to paint snow plows! The National Art Honor Society took the lead on this winter project with design and outlining, but this year the Automotive Department, Music Department, and FFA Chapter of PECHS all participated in creating a masterpiece mural on a snow plow. Three of the four snow plows were featured in the Christmas Parade, presented by the Farmville Jaycees on December 1st.