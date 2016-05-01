South Hill Woman Dies In Thanksgiving Day Crash

Virginia State Polcie are investigating a deadly crash that took place in Mecklenburg County. The crash happened on Thanksgiving Day just after 3pm on Route 655 just north of Route 657. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says a 2002 Chrysler Sebring was traveling along Route 655 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, identified as 70 year-old Carolyn M. Black, of South Hill, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries at VCU Medical Center on Nov. 30, 2019.