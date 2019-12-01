Agriculture Department Prepares for the Holiday Season

Johnathan Bosher and Nicholas Branch, Prince Edward County Public School (PECPS) students, pose with poinsettias and are ready for the holiday season. The Agriculture Department and PECPS FFA Chapter are currently selling poinsettias for a fundraiser and they are beautiful! Kortney Hayes, the teacher in this department, is new to PECPS this year. This department has a new found spirit and have been extremely active both on campus and in the community under Hayes’ leadership. Students have had multiple fundraisers, traveled to the National Convention in Indianapolis, created a fall display for the front of the Prince Edward County Farm Bureau, and so much more, just in the 1st semester! We hope you are as excited as we are to see this department jump into 2020 with a new found spring in their step.