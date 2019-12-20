Morris Earns 4th Championship Ring

Prince Edward County Public School athlete, Makayla Morris was awarded a State Championship Ring for winning the Class II Track and Field in the category of High Jump. A small ceremony for Makayla was held during halftime of the December 3rd Home Opener of our Men’s Basketball Season. Coach James Baker presented Makayla with her ring at half court alongside her mother, Tanya Morris. This is Makayla’s fourth State Championship in the High Jump. Makayla is a senior and will participate in Indoor Track and Outdoor Track this winter and spring. We are excited to see Makayla graduate with a full hand of Championship Rings!

Pictured: Tanya Morris, Makayla Morris, James Baker