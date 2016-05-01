The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Prince Edward County High School Auditorium, 1482 Zion Hill Road, Farmville, VA, to consider a proposed resolution that, if approved, would declare Prince Edward County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
P.E. County Board of Supervisors Schedules Special Meeting
The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Prince Edward County High School Auditorium, 1482 Zion Hill Road, Farmville, VA, to consider a proposed resolution that, if approved, would declare Prince Edward County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.