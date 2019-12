The local United Way is proud to announce it has reached the second tier of its fundraising goal. The United Way of Prince Edward County has raised just over 26-thousand dollars. It’s total goal is 65-thousand dollars. The second of five stars was posted recently on the large sign in front of Citizens Bank and Trust. The United Way helps provide funding to 24 local community groups and non profits. Plans are also underway to hold another Great Farmville Duck Derby in May.