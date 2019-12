Last week Admissions Counselors from Radford University, Longwood University, and Richard Bland College of William and Mary visited Prince Edward County High School. Pictured are students that received immediate onsite admissions. We are so proud of our Eagles!

L-R: Renee Stimpert, Jalaiya Woodford, Jayla Watson, Shelby Stephens, Asia Edmonds, Destiny Clary, Kayleerae Folz, Jae Martin, Alexis Kirby, Tyrese Ayres, Trima’ya Cash, Anasia Booker.