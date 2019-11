The Prince Edward County Commissioner of Revenue Office will have new

hours in which it will be open to the public. Effective December 2, 2019, the office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Commissioner of Revenue Office will be closed on Friday, December 13, 2019 for new officer training. The office will reopen to the public on Monday, December 16, 2019.